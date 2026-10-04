Indian Navy sailor arrested for leaking classified defence data to Pakistani operative, was 'honey trapped'

A 31-year-old sailor of the Indian Navy has been arrested from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore for allegedly leaking sensitive defence-related information to a Pakistani operative, said officials on Sunday. The arrested sailor was identified as Pradeep Mukherjee.

According to officials, Mukherjee was posted with the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam. He had been attending a management development course and was arrested from INS Agrani, a naval leadership training facility in Coimbatore, on Saturday.

Mukherjee, who hails from West Bengal and had joined the Indian Navy in 2014, was 'honey-trapped' by a Pakistani female agent via social media. They had been in contact for the past few months during which Mukherjee shared sensitive data regarding strategic naval assets, fleet movements, and the operational framework of the Visakhapatnam base.

He was under the surveillance of the Counter Intelligence (CI) Cell of the Andhra Pradesh Police, a specialised unit tasked with countering cross-border espionage and terror threats, which was detecting its digital footprints.

Naval official held in Kochi

Mukherjee's arrest comes months after Lance Naik Adarsh Kumar alias Lucky, another Indian Navy official, was held for leaking information to Pakistan's notorious spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Agra, was held in Kerala's Kochi in March this year.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Kumar was posted with the Southern Naval Command and was in contact with an ISI agent. He was apprehended after the ATS busted an espionage network in the state.

During its investigation, officials found Kumar had revealed sensitive information to the ISI agent and even shared photographs of strategically sensitive naval assets, including warships, in lure of money. Kumar was later produced in a court that remanded him to judicial custody.

ISI's history of creating unrest in India

Pakistan and ISI have long been supporting militant groups that operate against Indian interests. ISI has historically provided funding, training and logistical help to organisations involved in attacks in regions such as Jammu and Kashmir.

The issue has remained a major source of tension between India and Pakistan, especially following major incidents like the 2008 Mumbai attacks, where the ISI played a key role.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ:

19-year-old Al-Qaeda terrorist held in UP's Azamgarh; was planning to go to Pakistan: Officials