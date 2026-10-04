Former India cricketer backs Tilak Varma to become Virat Kohli's successor in ODIs after Asian Games gold

The Indian team put forth an exceptional performance as the gold medal in the men’s cricket final at the Asian Games 2026. The Men in Blue, led by Shreyas Iyer, defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in the summit clash of the tournament and clinched the gold medal in the process as well.

It is worth noting that batting first, India posted a total of 211 runs in the first innings of the game. The performances of Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma stood out for India. Batting in the middle order, Tilak amassed 51* runs in 22 deliveries to his name.

Witnessing his performance. Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer took centre stage and talked about how Tilak Varma could be a possible contender to replace Virat Kohli at number three in ODI cricket in the future.

"It feels great to see his versatility. He previously scored a century at No. 3, and now he has adapted to the No. 5 and No. 6 positions so beautifully. This is an amazing quality. It's about time. When Virat and Rohit leave, Rohit, obviously, is a top-order batter, and Yashasvi Jaiswal is there to replace him, but I feel there will be a left-handed batter in Virat's place. He has that game; we saw the way he scored runs in the Duleep Trophy. His first-class average is around 55. So, he can fit into all three formats pretty easily,” Jaffer said in a video on his Youtube channel.

Jaffer heaped praise on Abhishek Sharma as well

Furthermore, Jaffer hailed the performance of Abhishek Sharma in the game as well. Opening the innings, Abhishek scored 61 runs in 28 deliveries, propelling India to the best start of the game. It was his knock in the top order that helped India post a total of 211 runs in the first innings.

"It seems that Abhishek has matured a bit. He takes a little time, and the assurance is visible now, although this format doesn't give you a lot of time. His earlier approach was to try to hit a six on the first ball. Now, he has understood that it was the wrong approach,” Jaffer added.

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