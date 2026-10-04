Indian-run pharma plant in Ukraine targeted in Russian drone strikes, 1 killed: Reports

A pharmaceutical plant in Ukraine's Sumy was hit in a Russian drone attack, leaving one person dead and several others injured, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday.

Multiple media reports claimed that the plant belonged to Kusum Healthcare, an Indian pharmaceutical plant; however, no official confirmation has been provided yet. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy condemned the attack and said his prayers are with the kin of the deceased.

He also said the Russians have also targeted the Pivnichnyi Bridge in Kyiv and a communications facility in Dnipro, leaving many people injured. He said the Russians have targeted Ukraine with more than 1,900 drones, 1,700 aerial bombs and 25 missiles this week alone.

Of these attacks, over 800 drones were jet-powered, he said.

"Overnight, the Russians launched 135 attack drones against Ukraine, more than 50 of them jet-powered. Kyiv, the Dnipro, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia regions came under attack," the Ukrainian President said on X (formerly Twitter).

"And among the main targets of these terrorists, as always, are ordinary residential buildings, critical infrastructure – everything that makes up normal everyday life. There are power outages in some communities. Our services are working at the impact sites," he added.

Germany's chancellor visit to Ukraine

The strikes come as Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Ukraine and met Zelensky, showing Europe's support for Kyiv. Merz has said the Russian "war machine will sooner or later" turn against other European countries, assuring Kyiv that it would provide all the necessary assistance to Ukraine.

Ukraine lately has called for more support, saying the country needs more advanced interceptors to deal with Russian drone attacks. As per an AFP report, Berlin and Kyiv are expected to sign a new package of military support worth over USD 1 billion.

"Today, Friedrich Merz @bundeskanzler – Federal Chancellor of Germany – is visiting Kyiv. A leader of a country that consistently demonstrates leadership in protecting the lives of Ukrainians from Russian strikes," Zelenskyy said.

"We are grateful for all the support, and today we are preparing decisions to give us in Ukraine, and all of Europe, greater capabilities to defend ourselves. There will be important agreements between Ukraine and Germany. Russia must be stopped together. Thank you to everyone who is helping," he added.

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