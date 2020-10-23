Micromax In series officially launching in India on November 3; In 1a and more phones in tow

Image Source : MICROMAX/YOUTUBE Micromax In series launch in India on Nov 3

Micromax recently announced its new In series to make a comeback in the country and follow the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision. The new In series is now officially arriving in India next month, as revealed via the media invites the company has started sending out. Read on to know more about it.

Micromax In series India launch on Nov 3

The new Micromax In series will launch in India on November 3. Micromax has also started teasing the launch via a Twitter post with the tagline "Aao Karein Thodi Cheeni Kum." taking at a dig at the Chinese smartphone makers.

While Micromax hasn't revealed which phones will become a part of the new series, the company is expected to launch the In 1a on November 3. The Micromax 1a is expected to launch alongside more phones.

Aao karein thodi cheeni kum! Gear up for the mega unveiling of the new #INMobiles range of smartphones by Micromax live at 12 noon on the 3rd of November. #INForIndia #BigAnnouncement #MicromaxIsBack #AatmanirbharBharat. pic.twitter.com/wjXIGipt47 — Micromax India (@Micromax__India) October 23, 2020

The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display and could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor. It is expected to get two RAM/Storage options: 2GB/32GB and 3GB/32GB. Although, the phone was previously found listed on Geekbench with a MediaTek Helio P35 processor and 4GB of RAM.

The In 1a is also expected to get two variants with different camera configurations. The 2GB/32GB variant is likely to get dual rear cameras (13MP, 2MP) and an 8MP front camera, while the 3GB/32GB model is expected to get dual rear cameras (13MP, 5MP) and a 13MP selfie shooter. Additionally, the phone might be backed by a 5,000mAh battery and run Android 10.

In addition to this, there could be a Micromax In smartphone with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset but other details aren't available. While pricing details aren't known, the phones are expected to be priced between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 15,000 competing with the likes of Xiaomi, Realme, and Samsung.

