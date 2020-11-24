Micromax In Note 1 going on sale in India today: Price, features, specifications

Image Source : MICROMAX Micromax In Note 1

Micromax recently made its re-entry in the smartphone game with the launch of its new In phone series consisting of the In Note 1 and the In 1B. Out of the two, the In Note 1 is all set to go on its first sale in the country today. Read on to know all about the new Micromax smartphone.

Micromax In Note 1 Price, Availability, Offers

The Micromax In Note 1 will be up for grabs via online portal Flipkart at 12 pm today. It will also be available to buy via the Micromax website. The phone is priced at Rs. 10,499 for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and Rs. 12,499 for 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

As for the offers, users can get a 10% off on Federal Bank debit card, a 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and the option to avail no-cost EMI.

Micromax In Note 1 Features, Specs

The In Note 1 is a budget smartphone that comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a punch-hole in the middle. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio G85 processor and comes in two RAM/Storage options: 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB. On the camera front, it gets quad rear cameras rated at 48MP (main), 5MP (ultra-wide), 2MP (macro), and 2MP (depth). The front snapper stands at 16MP.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and runs stock Android 10 with at least 2 years of software updates. Additionally, it sports a USB Type-C, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and comes in Green and White colour options.

