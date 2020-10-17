Micromax's In sub-brand will bring its budget smartphones in India once again: Know details

Image Source : MICROMAX New Micromax In series

Micromax, a few months ago, confirmed that it will return to the mobile world with new budget smartphones in India. The plan is now taking shape as the company's co-founder Rahul Sharma has officially announced the launch of a new phone series 'In.' Read on to know more about it.

Micromax's new 'In' series

Micromax's Rahul Sharma took to Twitter and posted a video to announce the 'In' smartphone series. The video suggests that the company is planning a comeback mainly to support PM Narendra Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision. While it doesn't reveal about the new In Mobiles, the video showcases an aqua coloured box that will encase the new smartphones.

The video also talks about how the company rose to fame in India but succumbed to the presence of Chinese brands such as Xiaomi, Vivo, and OPPO in India.

Micromax hasn't revealed the smartphones it will be launching soon. However, the new In Mobiles' first smartphone, allegedly called the Micromax In 1a, has been found listed on Geekbench. As posted by leakster Mukul Sharma, the Micromax In 1a is expected to get a MediaTek MT6765V processor, which is the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. It is likely to come with 4GB of RAM and Android 10.

While other details remain unknown, the smartphone has received a single-core of 907 and a multi-core score of 4,357, as per the listing.

The new Micromax In series will come with budget phones and could most likely see the launch of three smartphones in India. The phones are expected to come with high-end features on a budget and adapt a new look.

We will keep you posted on the upcoming Micromax smartphones. Hence, stay tuned.

