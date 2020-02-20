Thursday, February 20, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology News
  4. Lenovo unveils new wireless headphones at Rs 2,499: Features, specifications and more

Lenovo unveils new wireless headphones at Rs 2,499: Features, specifications and more

Lenovo has introduced new wireless headphones, HD 116 in India. See price, features and more

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: February 20, 2020 18:47 IST
lenovo, lenovo wireless headphones, lenovo hd 116 wireless headphones, lenovo hd 116 wireless headph

Lenovo HD116 headphones

 Chinese multinational technology company Lenovo on Thursday launched its new wireless headphones 'HD 116' for Rs 2,499 in India. The headphones are available for the Indian customers on Amazon currently and soon going to be launched on Flipkart by the end of this month.

"The latest product offering is a classic amalgamation of sturdy look, superior quality, great sound output and strong Bluetooth connectivity," XieSenchu, CEO, International Business at Shenzhen Aodishi Technology Limited, Lenovo Beijing authorised Channel Partner for Sales in India, said in a statement.

According to the company, the headphone comes equipped with dual EQ mode, and there is also a standard mode. EQ mode will let the user switch between two modes by pressing a single button. The headphone aims to give up to 24 hours playing time with 240H standby time.

"After receiving an overwhelming response around the previously launched audio devices from Lenovo in India in 2019, we are all set to welcome the upgraded version of audio devices inbuilt with EQ Technology," Naveen Bajaj, Head India Business, Aodishi Technology Limited, added.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News