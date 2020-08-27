Don't fall for fake JioMart websites, franchise scams; warns Reliance Retail

JioMart warns users about scams.

Reliance Retail has been lately concentrating on its JioMart services. The online grocery store has been a great help to the consumers, especially during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. While the store has been helping consumers through the nation, a couple of hackers have been taking undue advantage of the high demand.

Lately, there has been an increase in the amount of fake websites that look exactly like the original one. But instead of placing an order with JioMart, the users are just giving away their hard-earned money to the hackers. Some of these websites are also claiming to offer a franchise at reasonable rates.

In a caution notice published on Reliance’s social media platforms, Reliance Retail said that it “would like to inform the public at large that we are not operating any dealership or franchisee model currently nor have we appointed any franchisee or any agent for appointing any dealer or franchisee in any manner whatsoever. Further, we do not charge any amount under the pretense of appointing a person as a franchisee.”

According to the notice issued by Reliance Retail, the fake websites detected so far have been listed below:

jmartfranchise.in

jiodealership.com

jiomartfranchises.com

jiomartshop.info

jiomartreliance.com

jiomartfranchiseonline.com

jiomartsfranchises.online

jiomart-franchise.com

jiomartindia.in.net

jiomartfranchise.co

In the wake of the misuse happening right now, Reliance Retail ran a campaign via the Twitter handle - @flameoftruth. This will help people to be aware of the website being fake.

Most of these fake links surface on social media apps like Facebook and WhatsApp. The user is tempted to click on these links as they usually come with a message offering them a huge discount on their next purchase from JioMart. Some of these websites are also claiming to offer users a franchise of JioMart, through which they can potentially earn money. All of these websites are just throwing out fake information.

In order to avoid all this, we would recommend heading over only to the official website, which is jiomart.com. In case you still have any doubts, you should reach out Reliance or Jio via official customer care number.

