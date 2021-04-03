Jio starts Call of Duty Mobile Aces Esports Challenge on JioGames platform.

Jio in partnership with an arm of mobile chip-maker Qualcomm announced the hosting of the online shooting game Call of Duty Mobile Aces Esports Challenge on the JioGames Esports platform.

Call of Duty game, published by US based Activision Publishing, is a competitor of PUBG that is banned in India. Jio and Qualcomm CDMA Technologies Asia Pacific Pte (QCTAP) have started registration for the first e-contest of 'Call of Duty' in India with a prize pool of Rs 25 lakh.

The tournament "Call of Duty Mobile Aces Esports Challenge" will be open for both Jio and non-Jio users, according to the joint statement.

Qualcomm India president and vice president Rajen Vagadia said mobile gaming is one of the fastest growing segments in India and almost 90 per cent of the gamers in India are using their mobile as their primary device for gaming.

"We wanted to collaborate with a brand like Jio that deeply understands the opportunity and matches our belief, not only in the superlative experiences our technology delivers, but also in the tremendous gaming capabilities of Indians in the hyper competitive world of mobile esports," Vagadia said.

Both solo players and teams can participate in the tournament. The registration for solos will close on April 11 and 5v5 team plays will close on April 30 and there will be no registration and participation fee for the tournament.

"With a shared vision of empowering gamers Qualcomm Snapdragon and JioGames aim to create a platform that will not only drive gaming-oriented content but will provide a training ground for gamers to hone their skills for more professional level opportunities," the statement said.