Jio on top with 16.5Mbps average download speed in TRAI's 4G speeds chart in June

Reliance Jio has recorded an average download speed of 16.5Mbps in June as per the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). TRAI's 4G speed chart for June was featured on the TRAI's MySpeed Portal. Read on to know more about this.

The TRAI 4G speed chart suggests that Idea followed Reliance Jio in terms of download speed with 8 Mbps in June. For Airtel and Vodafone, the average 4G speed for June stood at 7.2 Mbps and 7.5 Mbps.

As for upload load speed, Vodafone and Idea topped the chart with a 6.2 Mbps of average speed each. Although Vodafone and Idea merged into a single telecom operator sometime back, both their 4G speeds are taken into consideration separately due to pending business integration. Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio recorded an average upload speed of 3.4 Mbps in June.

For those who don't know, the download speed is the speed at which a user can receive messages, photos, videos and can access the received files with ease. The upload speed refers to the speed at which a user's device can send across files such as messages, photos, videos, and more.

It is suggested that all the telecom operators such as Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea have seen an increase in their speeds n June as opposed to a drop in the speeds by the networks in March and April when the Coronavirus lockdown took place and internet usage surged. During that time, Jio had seen a low 13.3 Mbps speed, Airtel's speed dropped to 5.5 Mbps, Vodafone to 5.6 Mbps, and Idea saw a 5.1 Mbps low speed.

