iRobot Roomba i7, Roomba i3 series and more available with discount of up to Rs 20,000: Know details

Puresight Systems, the official distributor of iRobot products in India, has announced festive season sale on the company's wide range of robotic vacuum cleaners. The sale offers discounts on iRobot's Roomba and Braava models. As a part of the sale, the customers will be able to grab some of the premium products at a more affordable price point.

iRobot Roomba i7 and i7+ are now available at a discounted price of Rs. 44,900 and Rs. 59,900 respectively. This means that customers buying the aforementioned products will be saving up to Rs. 15,000. Customers can also look towards the more affordable Roomba i3 series. During the sale, the Roomba i3 and i3+ will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 29,900 and Rs. 44,900, respectively.

In addition to that, other vacuum devices such as Roomba 692/698 and Roomba S9+ will also be available at a discounted price of Rs. 19,900 and Rs. 1,29,990, respectively.

Lastly, there is a discount of Rs. 12,000 on the iRobot Braava Jet M6, which means it will be available for just Rs. 44,900.

The festive sale will be live on the e-commerce and online platforms such iRobot’s official website, Amazon and Flipkart. The sale will also be up on iRobot’s offline stores, and other retail partners such as Croma and Reliance Digital stores from Monday, 03rd October 2021.

