iQOO 3 gets a price cut in India; now starts at Rs. 31,990

Image Source : DEVESH ARORA iQOO 3

Chinese behemoth BBK Group's smartphone brand iQOO on Friday said customers purchasing its flagship smartphone iQOO3 with ICICI credit card as well as EMI transactions will get an instant benefit of Rs 3,000 on all variants of the smartphone.

Customers can now get iQOO3 smartphone for Rs 31,990 (8+128GB (4G), Rs 34,990 (8+256GB (4G) and Rs 41,990 (12+256GB (5G) -- currently priced at Rs 34,990, Rs 37,990 and Rs 44,990, respectively.

The offer will be applicable on all iQOO3 variants starting May 29 till June 15, the company said in a statement. The devices are available in two colour options -quantum silver and tornado black.

The company has announced that iQOO 3 will be one of the first smartphones to receive Android 11 update and regular security and OTA updates for 3 years. The smartphone is equipped with 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with HDR 10 standard certification which supports HDR (high dynamic range) video-content playback. According to the company, the device has the 180Hz Super Touch Response rate, which can improve the screen touch scan frequency by 50 per cent from 120hz standard.

The device is powered with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and features quad-camera setup -- 48MP main camera, 13MP Telephoto (20X Zoom), 13MP super wide-angle camera and 2MP Bokeh camera. There is also a 16MP front camera.

The device houses 4,440mAh battery and also comes with the latest 55W Super FlashCharge Technology that claims to charge 50 per cent battery in just 15 minutes.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage