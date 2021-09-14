How to watch Apple California Streaming event live: iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 and more expected

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iPhone 13 launch: How to watch apple event live, what to expect

Apple's ‘California Streaming’ Event 2021: The Apple event 2021 is almost here. We are just a few hours away from Apple’s mega event of this year named ‘California Streaming’. With this, the wait for the launch of the Apple iPhone 13 is finally coming to an end. The iPhone 13 series launch date has been confirmed by Apple, according to which the iPhone 13 will be launched on September 14.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the company will only be live streaming the event on the company’s website which will be held at Apple Park. Here’s everything you need to know about the Apple iPhone 13 launch event:

Apple's ‘California Streaming’ Event 2021: Date, Time

Apple’s biggest event of this year is set to kick off today, September 14 at 10:30 pm IST.

Apple's ‘California Streaming’ Event 2021: How to watch LIVE?

Apple's ‘California Streaming’ event will be live-streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel. There’s a dedicated Apple event page to view the live streaming of the iPhone 13 launch. Alternatively, interested people can also watch the ‘California Streaming’ event here at 10:30 PM tonight.

Apple's ‘California Streaming’ Event 2021: What to expect?

iPhone 13 Series Launch

At this year's September Apple event, one can expect the Cupertino based tech giant to officially take the wraps off of the iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 lineup may mirror the iPhone 12 family of phones, with a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The device is said to be powered by Apple's next-generation A15 chip manufactured based on TSMC's 5nm+ process.

The entire iPhone 13 range is also expected to sport the LiDAR sensor. The sensor first appeared in the latest generation iPad Pro in March this year followed by the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

A Ukrainian e-commerce site KTC revealed that Apple will launch the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini in six colour options: black, blue, purple, pink, white and product red.

The iPhone 13 mini will come with 64GB and 128GB storage options, the vanilla iPhone 13 will launch in 128GB and 256GB storage options. The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max will launch in four colours: black, silver, gold, and bronze.

The Pro will come in either 128GB or 256GB storage options while the Max will come in 256GB and 512GB variants.

Apple Watch Series 7

Alongside the iPhone 13 Series launch, Apple is also expected to launch Watch Series 7 with a smaller "S7" chip, potentially providing more space for a larger battery or other components.

This new chipset will be built from Taiwanese supplier ASE Technology. On its website, ASE Technology confirmed that its double-sided technology will allow for module miniaturisation.

Based on previous reports, Apple Watch Series 7 models are expected to debut later this year, with Mark Gurman claiming that Apple has tested thinner display bezels.