Intel, CBSE create new Guinness World Record by teaching AI to 13K students in 24 hours

Chip-making giant Intel and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday achieved a new Guinness World Records title for most users taking an online artificial intelligence (AI) lesson in 24 hours.

The record was set after delivering a virtual lesson focused on demystifying the impact of AI and key considerations around its use to 13,000 students from Class VIII and above between October 13 and 14. The training was part of the ongoing 'AI for Youth Virtual Symposium' organised by Intel and CBSE.

"The ongoing 'AI for Youth Virtual Symposium' is yet another platform for students and teachers to be part of an exponential wave of innovation and learn from local and global experts," Shweta Khurana, Director-APJ, Global Partnerships and Initiatives at Intel, said in a statement.

"The enthusiastic response to the virtual AI lesson from students across the country that helped set a record with Guinness World Records shows India's youth is engaged and eager to explore and innovate," Khurana added.

Intel and CBSE under the Ministry of Education have been working together to increase the pace of AI integration in India's education system. The AI for Youth Virtual Symposium being held from October 13 to 17 is a part of this continued effort to enable India's youth to learn AI readiness skills, gain an immersive experience and witness AI social impact projects created by their peers.

The symposium launched over 200 multi-disciplinary AI integrated lesson plans in a digital format to enhance teaching and learning for classes VI to XII. Each of these lesson plans has been written by teachers who are subject matter experts in their domain and forerunners in incorporating AI tools to help students gain holistic knowledge in an experiential and enjoyable manner, as per the guidance set out in the National Education Policy 2020.

These lesson plans will be hosted on DIKSHA, the Ministry of Education's national digital platform for school education.

"I congratulate CBSE and Intel on their commitment to nurturing the right AI-related skillset and mindset among school students under the AI for Youth programme, and setting a world-record along the way," said Biswajit Saha, Director, Trainings and Skill Education, CBSE, Ministry of Education.

