Indians streaming over 5 hours of online content daily: Report

Indians streaming over 5 hours of online content daily.

As content streaming picks up pace in the lockdown times, Indian consumers are now engaged with online video across the spectrum for an average of five hours and 16 minutes every day which is highest globally, a new report revealed on Wednesday. Consumers worldwide watch over four hours of online video every day with highest daily viewing in India, according to Limelight Networks, a leading digital content delivery platform.

In India, 97.8 per cent people now use video chat to feel more connected and 65.4 per cent use it multiple times a day, the findings showed. "In the past several months, there have been dramatic changes and new behaviours in online video consumption of all types. Covid-19 has proven that Indians are always ready to adapt to the new technology," said Ashwin Rao, Sales Director, Limelight Networks.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has also pushed streaming beyond entertainment and news. People are increasingly using online video to connect with others and get important information," he added. As streaming becomes the new normal riding on cheap data plans, a whopping two-thirds (64.3 per cent) of Indian consumers had their first e-sports experience during the pandemic.

With other live events cancelled as well, more than two-thirds (68.8 per cent) of Indian respondents also attended their first virtual concert. Exercising is also going online. In line with the trend, 55.6 per cent Indians said that they had participated in an online fitness class and another 26.8 per cent plan to do so in the next six months.

Consumers are using online video to access critical information. Most people (91.7 per cent) have used online video to stay informed by watching live stream speeches and press conferences during the pandemic. While 70.3 per cent people livestreamed content on news sites, 21.4 percent of the respondents livestreamed content on social media.

Even Baby Boomers (63 per cent) now tune into live streamed news and information online. As the pandemic has forced consumers to work remotely, 93.8 per cent of people agree that online video equips them to maintain daily activities.

One third (30.8 per cent) of Indian consumers have been offered the ability to work from home for the first time and say online video helps them stay connected to colleagues (23.3 per cent) and work more efficiently (50 per cent).

More than half (67.3 percent) have or plan to use online video for professional development or to learn a new skill, said the report. The pandemic has also sparked a rapid increase in telehealth in India. About half (45.8 per cent) of the respondents met their doctor virtually.

"This trend is expected to last beyond the pandemic with one-third (34.6 percent) of global respondents planning to hold telehealth appointments in the next six months," said the report.

