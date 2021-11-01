Huawei Watch Fit smartwatch launched in India: Price, specifications

Follow us on Image Source : HUAWEI Huawei Watch Fit smartwatch launched in India.

Huawei has finally launched the Huawei Watch Fit in the Indian market for a price of Rs 8,990. The smartwatch will be available exclusively on Amazon for customers in India starting November 2 with several wrist strap colour options including sakura pink, isle blue, as well as graphite black.

As an introductory offer, consumers will get a free Huawei Mini Speaker with the purchase of Watch Fit till stocks last.

"With an aim to create greater awareness about wellbeing and fitness among our customers, we have launched our latest smartwatch, Huawei Watch Fit in India," Huawei India Rishi Consumer Business Group Vice President Kishor Gupta said in a statement.

In terms of specifications, the smartwatch comes with a rounded rectangular face that comes with a 1.64-inch AMOLED HD display.

The smartwatch comes with approximately 130+ different watch face styles. It also comes with 12 animated fitness courses and 44 standardised fitness exercises built-in to give users free one-on-one personal training.

It supports 96 workout modes with advanced data tracking. Eleven of the professional workout modes cover the most popular exercise types, including running, walking, cycling, swimming and more. A further 85 workout modes, including fitness training, dancing, ball games, water sports, winter sports and extreme sports, ensure consumers are covered no matter how niche their athletic interests are.

In addition, the smartwatch comes with heart rate, sleep, menstrual cycle and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring to address consumers' increasing consciousness of their personal health data.

Huawei's proprietary TruSeen 4.0 heart rate monitoring technology allows the watch to support intelligent background heart rate monitoring, while Huawei TruSleep 2.0 delivers sleep stage monitoring, real-time heart rate monitoring, sleep respiration quality and big data analysis, the company claims.

(with IANS inputs)