Huami Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch in India for Rs 9,999

Image Source : HUAMI Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch launched in India.

Wearable brand Huami on Friday launched the Amazfit T-Rex rugged smartwatch in India for Rs 9,999. The customers can purchase the device online from Amazon and from the company's own online store.

"The smartwatch has passed 12 regulation of military standard (MIL-STD-810) quality test to resist the harsh environment which can operate under unpredictable weather conditions, rain, hail or shine," the company said in a statement.

It sports 1.3-inch AMOLED screen with (360x360 pixels) capable of displaying 16.7 million colours with superb clarity. The wearable features GPS, GLONASS, a ‘BioTracker PPG' optical heart rate sensor, an advanced activity tracker and a sleep monitoring sensor.

The Amazfit T-Rex has 14 sports modes and can monitor heart rate, statistics of exercise duration, and other data. Other features include call reminders, SMS reminders, mobile payment, notifications and more.

The device is powered by a 390mAh battery, which claims to provide up to 20 days of battery life on a single charge. The watch withstands extreme temperatures and is protected from dust and moisture per the description of the IP68 degree and has a rugged case.

