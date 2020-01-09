Honor MagicWatch 2, Honor Band 5i to launch alongside Honor 9X on January 14

Honor Magic Watch 2 to be available via Amazon.

Honor earlier announced that they will soon be launching their latest budget smartphone, the Honor 9X. According to recent tweets made by the company, the Honor Magic Watch 2, as well as the Honor Band 5, are also arriving on January 14. Last month, Huawei launched the Huawei Watch GT 2 and now its subsidiary Honor is launching its budget smartwatch in India. Also, the company will be giving competition to the Xiaomi Mi Band 3i with their new Honor Band 5i.

As per the Honor MagicWatch 2 tweet, the smartwatch promises to deliver a battery life of up to 14 days. The teaser also suggests that the smartwatch will be exclusively available via the e-commerce website, Amazon. The watch has already been launched across certain parts in India and that is why we know almost everything about the upcoming watch.

The smartwatch comes in two sizes, 42mm and 46mm. However, Honor India is expected to bring only the larger variant. As for the features, the watch comes with a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, water resistance and more.

As for the Honor Band 5i, the company made a separate tweet for the fitness tracker. The tweet suggests that the band will get a coloured display and will be available exclusively via Amazon.

Why commit to 1 when you can switch up your game and stay #MoreFitMoreLit with 9 fitness modes on the #HONORBand5i.

Know more: https://t.co/aD6hy5INC7 pic.twitter.com/fUulIgHSfO — Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) January 9, 2020

While the Honor Magic Watch 2 is expected to be priced somewhere below Rs. 15,000, the Honor Band 5i should get a price tag lower than Rs. 2,000.

Alongside the two smart fitness devices, the Chinese brand will also launch the much-awaited Honor 9X smartphone. The handset will come with features like a pop-up selfie camera, 48-megapixel camera and more. It is expected to be priced somewhere close to Rs. 15,000 as it will compete against the likes of the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme 5 Pro.