Mithun Chakraborty hospitalised in Kolkata; WB CM Suvendu Adhikari visits him, shares health update

New Delhi:

Veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after undergoing a minor surgical procedure. The development was made public by West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who visited the actor in hospital and later shared an update on his health.

Mithun Chakraborty hospitalised

Suvendu Adhikari posted photographs from his hospital visit on Facebook, showing Mithun resting in his hospital bed. Along with the pictures, he wished the actor a speedy recovery.

In his post, Adhikari wrote, “Renowned film actor and one of the members of the Central Committee of BJP, Mithun Chakraborty, is admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata due to physical illness. I went to the hospital to meet him today. I spoke to him and took information about his physical condition. I pray to the merciful God for his speedy recovery.”

(Image Source : FB/SUVENDU ADHIKARI)Mithun Chakraborty is in hospital

WB CM shares Mithun Chakraborty's health update

Speaking to reporters later, Adhikari revealed that Mithun had undergone a minor operation on Thursday night. He added that the actor had wanted to keep the procedure private and had informed only a few party leaders in advance.

“He had informed our party’s state president and me in West Bengal, Samik Bhattacharya, regarding it last night. He did not want publicity over the development. He is doing well. Will be released soon,” Adhikari said.

The BJP leader also met the doctors treating Mithun and said the veteran actor is recovering well. He described Mithun as an important figure whose contribution extends far beyond politics. “His identity is beyond just his political life. His contribution behind the beginning of a nationalist government in West Bengal is immense. A small operation was performed. He is doing well now,” Adhikari added.

What is on the work front for Mithun Chakraborty?

On the work front, Mithun Chakraborty was seen in Shreeman v/s Shreemati, The Bengal Files, and Projapati 2 in 2025. He has a cameo role in Aamir Khan-backed and Sunny Deol-led Batwara 1947. The actor will also be seen in an extended cameo in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2. He also has the Bengali film Phirbo Abar in the pipeline.

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