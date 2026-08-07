Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey sign defence pact: Why will India be watching the 'Mecca Pact' closely?

Riyadh:

In a significant development, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye on Friday signed a key joint defence agreement under which any attack against one of them will be treated as an attack against all of them. The pact was signed amid increasing security concerns in the wake of escalating tensions in West Asia.

Why will India be watching the 'Mecca Pact' closely?

On Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan signed a joint trilateral defence agreement, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "This is also a development that we are closely following, and we shall keep you updated."

India is watching the newly signed 'Makkah Joint Defence Agreement' closely as it establishes a NATO-style collective security framework where an attack on one nation is treated as an attack on all three. In the wake of this development, New Delhi is assessing how this military alignment, intelligence sharing, and potential integration of Pakistani strategic capabilities will impact its own regional security.

It should be noted that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed the pact after the Makkah Al-Mukarramah Summit for Joint Defence held at the Al-Safa Palace in Islam's holiest city of Mecca, according to a joint statement.

What is the main objective of 'Makkah Joint Defence Agreement'?

The main objective of the 'Makkah Joint Defence Agreement' is to strengthen collective deterrence against any act of aggression, and stipulates that any armed attack against any one of the three States shall be regarded as an attack against them all.

The agreement will also provide for the enhancement of all aspects of defence cooperation among the three States. Apart from this, the defence agreement will also reflect "the three States' shared commitment to further strengthening their collective security and to promoting peace, security, and stability in the region and beyond, in pursuit of a secure and prosperous future."

What is the significance of 'Makkah Joint Defence Agreement'?

The three countires signed the 'Makkah Joint Defence Agreement' at a time when the West Asia conflict has widened across multiple fronts, including the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, prompting Gulf states to strengthen regional security coordination. Sharif had visited Saudi Arabia in April, during which he had held talks with the Kingdom's top leadership.

As part of the defence framework, Pakistan deployed military personnel and aircraft to Saudi Arabia to support joint training, defence cooperation and the kingdom's security requirements. Moreover, the the trilateral defence agreement is "guided by the longstanding historical ties among the three states, based on the enduring bonds of brotherhood and Islamic solidarity that unite them, and building upon their shared strategic interests and longstanding defence cooperation."

After the initial bilateral agreement between Islamabad and Riyadh last year, New Delhi had stated that it was evaluating the strategic ramifications. In an official response, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had stated that while New Delhi acknowledged the formalisation of what was a "long-standing arrangement" between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, the Indian government remained steadfast in monitoring its impact.

"We will study the implications of this development for our national security as well as for regional and global stability. The Government remains committed to protecting India's national interests and ensuring comprehensive national security in all domains," the MEA spokesperson had said.

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'Attack on one, aggression against both': Pak, Saudi sign defence deal; India says 'will study implications'