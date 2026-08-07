Delhi Cabinet clears Private University Bill: What is it all about and what are its key features?

Highlights Land must be purchased independently to establish a private university.

25% of the seats will be reserved for students from Delhi.

The government will monitor fees and set up a regulatory committee.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Cabinet on Friday approved the Private University Bill and Education Minister Ashish Sood said under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Cabinet approved the Delhi Private University Bill, paving the way for the establishment of private universities in the capital. He said that the for years, it has been observed that students from Delhi travel to other parts of the country or abroad for quality higher education, incurring significant expenses. “Our aim is to ensure that this need for quality education is met within Delhi itself, providing students with better opportunities right here in their own city,” he said.

What Ashish Sood said on Delhi Private University Bill?

Saying that the cabinet has approved the bill today, he said it will soon be tabled in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. “Once the bill is discussed and passed by the Assembly, the path for establishing private universities in Delhi will be cleared,” he added.

The education minister said that after the implementation of NEP 2020, the Delhi government is moving forward in full alignment with the National Education Policy and the private universities to be established in Delhi will also comply with the provisions of NEP 2020.

“It is our firm intention that students from Delhi be given priority in these universities, ensuring that the capital's students have access to superior quality higher education opportunities within their own city,” he said.

Know key features of Private University Bill

Land must be purchased independently to establish a private university; the government will not provide the land.

25% of the seats will be reserved for students from Delhi.

The government will monitor fees and set up a regulatory committee.

Compliance with NEP regulations will be mandatory.

(Image Source : INDIA TV )Delhi Private University Bill: Know key highlights

Key highlights of the Delhi Private Universities Bill:

* The Delhi government will be able to grant permission to establish private universities through a notification.

* Universities must adhere to the standards set by the UGC and other statutory regulatory bodies.

* Universities will operate solely on a unitary model; meaning, they cannot affiliate other colleges.

* Additional campuses, regional centers, and study centers may be opened in Delhi based on requirements.

Conditions for establishment of private university

* The sponsoring body must possess land or a lease valid for at least 30 years.

* Academic buildings, laboratories, libraries, digital resources, and student facilities must be provided.

* Faculty and other academic staff must be appointed in accordance with UGC standards.

Reservation for Delhi students

* A provision to reserve 25% of seats in every course for students from Delhi.

* Admission to these seats will be governed by the GNCTD's existing reservation policy.

Robust government oversight

* The Minister of Higher Education will serve as the 'Visitor' of the university.

* The Visitor will have the authority to seek information, order inspections, and issue directives in the event of rule violations.

* Inquiries into administrative, academic, and financial matters may be conducted if necessary.

Government participation in the Board of Management

* The Board will include the Vice-Chancellor as well as the Secretary of the DHE/DTTE (or their designated officer).

* The presence of the concerned government official will be mandatory when decisions regarding government-related matters are made.

Governance structure

* The university will have positions such as Visitor, Chancellor, Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, Controller of Finance, and Controller of Examinations.

* The Academic Council and the Board of Management will be responsible for the university's operations and academic decisions.

Ashish Sood says there has been widespread demand for such institutions

Earlier, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood had said that there has been a widespread demand for such institutions in the city. Speaking to ANI on the proposed private universities bill, Sood said the government is working towards creating an enabling framework that would allow private universities to function in Delhi.

"For a long time, there was a demand that private universities should be allowed to function in Delhi. The government is thinking of facilitating the operation of private universities in Delhi," the minister said.

The statement from the minister came amid discussions on a proposed legislation aimed at paving the way for private universities in the national capital, which has traditionally relied on central, state and deemed universities for higher education.

Delhi is home to some of the country's premier institutions

It should be noted that Delhi is home to some of the country's premier institutions, including the University of Delhi, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Millia Islamia and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University.

According to the UGC, a regular university is established directly by an act of Parliament or state legislature. A deemed or deemed-to-be university receives university-equivalent status from the government based on high academic standards.

Once implemented, the proposed move is expected to widen higher education opportunities, increase the number of institutions available to students and encourage private investment in the education sector. The Private Bill will also help accommodate the growing demand for quality higher education among students in the national capital and neighbouring regions.

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