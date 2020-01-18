Honor 9X Flipkart sale begins tomorrow, Honor MagicWatch 2, Honor Band 5i now available on Amazon

Honor 9X comes with a triple camera setup at the back.

Honor India recently launched the Honor 9X smartphone alongside the Honor MagicWatch 2 and the Honor Band 5i. The smartphone is now set to go on sale in India for the first time tomorrow, December 19 via the e-commerce website, Flipkart. As for the Honor MagicWatch 2 and Honor Band 5i, the sale begins today for Amazon Prime customers. However, non-prime users will need to wait until tomorrow to purchase the products.

Honor has also introduced the Honor Sport Bluetooth Earphone and it will be available alongside the Honor MagicWatch 2 and Honor Band 5i on Amazon. As mentioned above, the Amazon Prime users will be able to buy the products starting today but non-prime users will need to wait until tomorrow, December 19.

Price and Offers

Honor 9X has launched with a starting price of Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant. The top-end 6GB+128GB variant will set you back Rs. 16,999. The Honor MagicWatch 2 (46mm) is also priced quite aggressively at Rs. 12,999 for the Charcoal Black variant whereas the Flax Brown will cost Rs. 14,999. Honor Band 5i will be available only in Black colour on Amazon with a price tag of Rs. 1,999. Honor Sport Bluetooth Earphone will be available on Amazon starting 19th January, 2020 and will be available at Rs. 1,999.

As for the launch offers, the Honor 9X buyers will be eligible to get an instant 10 percent discount using an ICICI Bank credit card or Kotak Mahindra Debit and Credit cards. The instant discount offer will only be valid from 19th to 22nd January, 2020. Further, the consumers will also get a Jio recharge voucher of worth Rs. 2,200 that can be redeemed in Rs. 50 per recharge for 44 recharges. Users will even get 125GB of additional data, redeemable as 5GB per recharge for 25 recharges. However, the Jio offer will be eligible only on Rs. 249 or Rs. 349 recharge only.

Honor MagicWatch 2 customers will get free Honor Sport Bluetooth earphones (till stock lasts) on every purchase. Apart from that, there will be an instant 10 percent discount on purchase of Honor MagicWatch 2 on payment using SBI Credit Card. Also, an option of 6-month No Cost EMI on all credit and debit cards is available.

