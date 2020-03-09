Holi 2020: How to download and send WhatsApp Holi stickers on Android, iOS?

Know how to download Holi stickers for WhatsApp

Holi, the festival of colours is just on the horizon and will be celebrated in India on March 10, that is, tomorrow. Since Holi is the widely celebrated festival in the country, wishing each other Happy Holi with a slight hint of Gulaal is a must. However, the Coronavirus outbreak restricts us from attending huge gatherings and playing Holi is a no-no this year.

Having said that, wishing your loved a very Happy Holi shouldn’t be hampered even if you can’t play Holi. Since WhatsApp is the most-used messaging app and WhatsApp Stickers tend to be the medium of expression over there, here is how to download WhatsApp Holi Stickers on your smartphone to spread across your Holi wishes to your loved ones.

How to download and share WhatsApp Holi Stickers on Android?

Sending across WhatsApp Stickers on the occasion of Holi is quite easy. All you need to do is follow these simple steps:

Open Google Play Store on your Android smartphones.

Type in with keywords such as ‘Holi WhatsApp Stickers’ or ‘WhatsApp Stickers for Holi.’

Following, a list of apps for the same will be enlisted and you just to select the ones you want to download. One thing worth noting is that you should go for the apps that have a good rating and reviews on the Google Play Store.

To name a few, apps such as Sticker.ly, Holi Stickers, Holi Stickers for WhatsApp: WAStickers, Holi Stickers for WhatsApp, Holi Sticker: WASticker Apps, Happy Holi Sticker 2020, and a lot more will be listed down.

WhatsApp Holi Stickers on Android

Once you have selected from a wide range of apps, you just have to install the one/ones you like.

Now, you need to open up the app wherein you will find a number WhatsApp Holi Sticker packs available.

You just need to tap the ‘+’ icon and add the desired pack to your WhatsApp.

Now that the WhatsApp Stickers for Holi are downloaded, you need to head to WhatsApp and select the WhatsApp chat you want to send the stickers to.

Following this, you have to tap on the option from where you can get GIFs and stickers.

Select the Stickers option, tap on the ones you have downloaded, and finally send them to the desired person/group.

How to send WhatsApp Holi Stickers on iOS?

Sadly, there aren’t any iOS apps to send across Holi Stickers for WhatsApp. However, WhatsApp has the ability to send across inbuilt stickers. You just to have to follow these steps:

Head to WhatsApp

Select the WhatsApp chat you want to send the happy Holi stickers for WhatsApp

Tap on the Emoji option placed on the left side of the keyboard

Select the star icon and then the ‘Get Stickers’ option

If you find the Holi stickers, download them and start sending them. However, there weren’t any Holi-themed stickers over there at the time of writing.

This option is also available for Android users. You just have to tap on the Emoji icon select the icon next to the GIF option, and follow the same drill as mentioned above.

We hope the aforementioned steps help you get the right Holi stickers for WhatsApp so that you can spread the positivity of the festival everywhere.

