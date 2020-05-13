Google upgrades 'Nest Aware' subscription plans

Image Source : GOOGLE Google Nest

Google has announced that it is rolling out new price plans for 'Nest Aware' starting this week in the 19 markets where it is currently available. Nest Aware will now be available as part of just two subscription plans.

The cheapest option will be $6 per month, which includes access to 30 days of event video history, which means that subscribers can access clips of incidents detected by the camera.

"The subscription service is a helpful, affordable companion to all of your Google Nest devices whether you are home or away. And even though many of us are home far more often right now, we have several features that make life at home a little easier," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

For $12 per month, customers can access 60 days of event history, plus 10 days of 24/7 video recordings. Both subscriptions drop to $5 and $10 per month when paid annually.

In addition to rolling out the new Nest Aware, the company has updated pricing for Nest Hub. Nest Hub is available for $89.99 and Nest Cam Indoor is now $129.99. Apart from new pricing model, Google said that Nest speakers and displays in the US can now listen and alert you when they hear "critical sounds" like glass breaking or a smoke alarm.

After receiving the alert or listened to the sound, users have the option to call 911 emergency services straight from the Home app. Additionally, with the new Nest Aware, now devices will start recording event clips when they detect motion or sound.

