Google News update brings bilingual support, here's how you can enable it

Google news introduces bilingual support

Google News update has brought a bilingual support feature for the app. Currently, the application has introduced support for two languages that users can select and receive content in both languages simultaneously. This latest update is available for the application of the iOS and Android platforms. The new feature that has been added to the Google News app will be available for users across 141 countries and will come in with support for 41 languages.

The search giant said in a blog post said, “Today, more than 60 percent of people around the world speak and consume news across two or more languages. Finding articles in these languages can be challenging since it requires you to search for topics across various apps and websites. To help solve this problem, we’ve built a new feature in Google News that will provide access to news articles from multiple languages and countries from around the world, all within one app”

The changes in the update won't affect your pre-existing personalization preferences and will just add another language of your choice when you choose to activate this option.

How to activate Bilingual support on Google News app

Step 1 Open Google News app.

Step 2 Go to settings.

Step 3 Tap on Languages and regions of interest option.

Step 4 Tap on 'Add a language and region'.

Step 5 Search and Choose your language to add it to you Google News.

You will now be able to view news articles in your two selected languages simultaneously