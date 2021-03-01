Gionee Max Pro smartphone with 6,000mAh battery launched in India: Check price, specifications

Gionee Max Pro smartphone with 6,000mAh battery launched in India.

Gionee, the Chinese smartphone maker, on Monday announced the launch of yet another budget smartphone, the 'Gionee Max Pro'. The smartphone has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 6,999.

"Under the company's new vision of championing honest price approach for all its product and segments, Gionee is set to make honest pricing the next norm for country's entry level smartphone category. We are confident that our new Gionee Max Pro will seamlessly cater to the ever-evolving digital needs of today's unstoppable generation," Pardeep Jain, MD, JIPL that manages Gionee in India said in a statement.

In terms of specifications, the device features 6.52-inch HD+ screen with Full View Dew Drop Display. To ensure a lag-free performance, this super smart phone is equipped with 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM (expandable up to 256GB).

Gionee Max Pro comes with a long-lasting battery of 6000mAh. Users can stay connected all time and explore endless virtual possibilities with unmatched 60hrs of calling, 34 days standby, 115 hours of music, 12 hours of gaming and 13 hours of binge watch a movie.

The device is equipped with a 13MP + 2MP (bokeh lens) dual rear camera and an 8 MP selfie camera. The smartphone is also loaded with other features such as Face Unlock, a short key for Google assistance and a lot more.

The phone runs Android 10 OS and is powered by an Octa-Core processor offering the right combination of connectivity and performance. The device is available in 3 colours-black, red, blue along with a sunshine texture.

