Flipkart launches Love it or return it program for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Fold 3: Here's what it means

Flipkart has announced the 'Love it or return it' programme that allows customers to experience a premium smartphone and return it for a full refund at the purchase price within 15 days of usage. Samsung has partnered with Flipkart for this programme for its recently-launched Samsung Galaxy Z series - the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

Customers can place an order on Flipkart and experience the device for up to 15 days, post which they have the option to return it if they are dissatisfied for any reason with the smartphone experience. Following a quality check to ensure the device is in complete working condition, customers will receive a full refund on the smartphone purchase value, which will be reimbursed to their bank account. Customers from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Vadodara can avail of this offering on the Flipkart app starting November 4, 2021.

Speaking about the new programme, Arief Mohamad, Senior Director - Mobiles, Flipkart, said, “'Love it or return it’ is Flipkart’s commitment to solving real-time customer needs and transforming their shopping experience. We are giving the consumer an option to experience the smartphone of their choice in person, to decide if it's the right choice for them. We are delighted to have Samsung as our partner and look forward to scaling the programme over the next few months.”

"At Samsung, we believe in creating open ecosystems that accelerate innovation and allow more and more people to create their own experiences. The new Galaxy Z Series is a testament to that philosophy and comes with many industry firsts like under-display camera and S Pen on a foldable, as well as IP rated water resistance. The new Foldable devices are the perfect combination of cutting edge technology and unmatched style that consumers desire to own. In partnership with Flipkart, we are proud to announce an innovative program that lets more consumers access these revolutionary devices and unfold their world," said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.

Through this programme, Flipkart aims to enable over 350 million registered customers on its platform to make informed decisions that cater to their diverse preferences and enable an informed purchase, especially for premium devices.