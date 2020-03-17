Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale to kick off on March 19: Deals on Realme X2, Redmi K20, iPhone Xs

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale to begin on March 19.

Another month, another Flipkart sale. The e-commerce giant has announced Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale, which is set to kick off on March 19 and will go on until March 22. During the sale, the website will offer 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions. Apart from that, Flipkart also has a wide range of products on sale and here are all the deals you just cannot afford missing.

If you have been looking to buy an iPhone, the Apple iPhone Xs is available for a great discount. Currently, the smartphone is available with a price tag of just Rs. 52,999 and it even has no-cost EMI options starting at Rs 8,834 per month. Apart from the iPhone Xs, the two-year-old flagship Samsung Galaxy S9 is on sale. Launched at Rs. 62,500, the smartphone is now available for Rs. 21,999.

In case you are looking for more budget-friendly options, the Realme X2 Pro is also up for grabs at a starting price of Rs. 27,999 with an exchange offer of up to Rs. 14000. Alongside, Axis Bank Credit Card users can avail exciting offers on top. From the shelves of Realme, the Realme 5 Pro is also available on an offer where the phone's price has been reduced down to just Rs. 11,999.

In the same price bracket, the Vivo Z1 Pro is now also a part of the sale. The smartphone was launched at Rs. 15,990 and now during the sale, users can pick one up for just Rs. 11,990.

One of the most attractive offers has to be the Samsung Galaxy A50 at Rs. 12,999. The smartphone was launched in India for a price tag of Rs. 19,990. Apart from this, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is now up for grabs at Rs. 24,990.

While the sale does bring attractive offers on mobile phones, it also has offers on laptops, Smart TVs and even refrigerators. As a part of Samsung's delight offers, the Frost-Free refrigerators are available at a starting price of Rs. 19,790.