Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale to begin on December 1: Offers on smartphones, tablets, laptops and more

Flipkart announces its Big Shopping Days Sale

Flipkart has just announced its latest edition of Big Shopping Days sale. It is set to kicks off on December 1 and will go on until December 5, 2019. Flipkart Plus members will start getting deals one day ahead of the sale. As a part of the sale, the e-commerce giant will be offering great discounts and offers on a wide range of products including smartphones, laptops, tablets and more.

Apart from the discounted prices, HDFC Bank customers can enjoy another 10 per cent instant discount using their debit or credit cards. According to Flipkart, customers will be able to enjoy up to 75 per cent off on TVs and appliances, up to 80 per cent off on laptops, cameras and other electronic products. Even smartphones will get attractive deals with no Cost EMI, cardless credit and exchange offer.

As shown on a Flipkart banner, the Apple iPhone 7 (32GB) will be available with a price tag of Rs. 24,999. Google Pixel 3a, which was launched at Rs. 39,999 will now be available for just Rs. 29,999. The flagship Asus 5z will be down from Rs. 32,999 to just Rs. 15,999.

Samsung’s last year’s flagship Galaxy S9+ will be available for just Rs. 34,999. Considering the phone was launched at Rs. 64,900, it is an attractive deal. The banner also suggests Realme 5 Pro and Realme 5 will be available at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 5,999 respectively.

Xiaomi’s Mi TV 32-inch is expected to come at a price of Rs. 9,999 during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale. Gaming laptops are expected to get a discount of up to 40 per cent. Headphones and speakers will also be getting up to 70 per cent discount.