Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Offers that you should not miss

Follow us on Motorola Razr is also available at a discount.

Flipkart Big Saving Day sale has kicked off and it is scheduled to go on until August 9. The sale brings offers and discounts on a wide range of products including smartphones, electronics, TVs, accessories, audio products, home essentials and more. Here are all the deals and offers you should watch out for.

Realme X7 Max 5G

Realme X7 Max 5G gets Rs. 2,000 off on direct pricing bringing the price down to Rs. 24,999. Customers can avail special bank offer on Realme X7 Max 5G via ICICI Bank Credit Cards and Axis Bank Credit Cards and Debit Cards, with a 10% instant discount upto Rs. 1,750 on ICICI Bank Credit Cards and a 10% instant discount upto INR 1,750 on Axis Bank credit cards; a 10% instant discount upto Rs. 1,500 on Axis Bank Debit Cards.

Micromax IN 2b

Micromax recently announced the launch of the IN 2b smartphone in India. The smartphone is now set to go on sale for the first time in the country via Flipkart on August 6 and 12 PM. The Micromax IN 2b is available in 4+64 and 6+64GB RAM variants at an introductory price of Rs. 7,999 and Rs. 8,999, respectively. During the Flipkart Big Savings Days sale, the buyer can get an additional 10 per cent off on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards.

Dizo

Starting August 5 till August 9, the DIZO GoPods D and the DIZO Wireless will be sold at a special price of Rs. 1,399 and Rs. 1,299, respectively. The newly launched DIZO Watch will, however, be up for grabs from August 06, 2021, 12 noon at a special price of Rs. 2,999 only. During the offer period, consumers will get an additional 10% instant discount on making the payment using ICICI Bank Credit Card or Axis Bank Cards.

Moto smartphones

During the sale period, the customers can grab the Moto G40 fusion at a price of just Rs. 12,499 (4GB+64GB) and 14,499 (6GB + 128GB, Frosted Champagne Colour), inclusive of the bank offer. The Moto G60 can be grabbed for just Rs. 15,999, including the 10 percent additional discount on Axis Bank and ICICI bank cards.

Furthermore, the Motorola Razr can be purchased at exceptional price points, starting from Rs. 53,999, inclusive of the bank offer.