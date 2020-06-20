Father’s Day 2020: Wish your dad with stickers, videos on WhatsApp

Image Source : PTI Here's how you can make your dad happy with WhatsApp wishes.

Many people have been living away from their parents for a while now. The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has even restricted people from travelling, which means a lot of them might not be able to celebrate fathers day right alongside their dads. However, technology has played a major role in bringing people close.

Father’s Day is scheduled for Sunday, June 21. In case you are away from your father on this occasion, you can always take advantage of WhatsApp to send him best wishes.

From stickers to voice notes, here are the ways in which you can wish your dad this year:

Voice Notes

A message is best heard when it’s in your own voice. If there is something you have been dying to tell your dad, now is the best time. You can use WhatsApp’s voice notes feature to send short voice clips of your speaking about him and wishing him. To create a voice note, simply head over to the chat window and tap and hold the mic icon next to the text box.

Video Call

If you have been living away from your dad for long, you might want to wish him via a WhatsApp video call. In order to make him happier, add your siblings and do a group call. You can host a video call by simply going to the chat window and tapping on the video call option on the top. Just use the ‘Add participants’ icon while on a video call to add other members to the group call.

Images and Videos

One can easily find a lot of images, quotes and videos on Google. WhatsApp has already made it easy to share these images and videos. You can either directly share a link to the media content or you can opt to download them and then share them over WhatsApp.

Stickers

WhatsApp also the stickers feature that makes messaging more fun. You can even download apps like “Create stickers for WhatsApp” from the Google Play Store to create customised stickers.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage