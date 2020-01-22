FASTag scam: Here’s how a man got cheated and lost Rs. 50,000

Bengaluru man was asked to send the OTP to another number

We all know how FASTag became popular and is being incorporated as a mode of electronic toll collection across India. However, with an increase in popularity, the chances of online frauds surrounding FASTag is also evolving. This is exactly how a man got duped on the pretext of getting help for FASTag. Read on to know what happened.

FASTag fraud: How a man lost Rs. 50,000

According to a report by The Times of India, a Bengaluru-based man’s FASTag wallet was working, following which he received a call from the ‘fake’ Axis bank customer care executive.

The fake customer care executive sent the man an online form (via a link stating ‘Axis Bank- FASTag) so that his wallet starts to work again.

However, the scamster befooled the Bengaluru man into filling up the form and getting access to his UPI PIN. following this, he was told by the help desk that an OTP will be sent to him and was asked to send the OTP to another number, which the man did. To his horror, the man lost Rs. 50,000.

FATag fraud: How to prevent?

Cybercriminals are using FASTag as a tool of online scams and trying to phish innocent people. To avoid falling prey to such phishing scams, it should be noted that DO NOT share your debit/credit card or UPI PIN with anyone, even if they pretend to be someone from the bank.

For those who don’t know, the RFID-based FASTag is available either via the MyFASTag app or through various banks such as Axis Bank, SBI, HDFC, ICICI Bank and more. FASTag is also available via Paytm or Amazon India. However, they are definitely not available over phone calls.

It is advised that you avoid such calls in the future and even report them if receive some.

