Bumble dating app gets 'I'm Vaccinated' badge in India: Here's how it works

Bumble dating app gets 'I'm Vaccinated' badge in India.

Bumble dating app has rolled out a new 'I’m vaccinated' badge in India. This badge allows the Bumble community to share their vaccination status on their profiles with potential new connections in the app.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Bumble has been introducing features to help people virtually connect safely and communicate how they are comfortable dating. People on Bumble can also indicate their dating preferences through the COVID Preferences Centre, which they can access by tapping their profile icon within the Bumble app.

After matching with someone, both individuals will be able to see what the other person’s dating preferences are, which makes it easier to kick off a conversation about what kind of dates they’re comfortable going on, what precautions they want to take, and their expectations about masks and social-distancing.

Bumble claims that they have observed a steady increase in the number of people who have included the word "vaccine" or "vaccinated" in their Bumble profiles in India since the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines for 18+ age groups.

Commenting on this, Priti Joshi, VP of Global Strategy and Operations, said, “We know that looking ahead in 2021, 4 in 5 single Indians are excited and hopeful about dating, however, a third remain nervous about their safety. Our recent nationwide research revealed that 38% of single Indians surveyed would not go on a date or have sex with someone who hasn’t received the COVID vaccine. Conversations around safety remain a priority for our Bumble community, so it is important for us to make it easier for people to feel comfortable and assured while they forge new connections. With this new ‘I’m Vaccinated’ badge and other safety features, people can easily communicate their dating preferences on Bumble.”