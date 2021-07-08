Battlegrounds Mobile India launch party: How to watch live stream

Follow us on Image Source : BGMI BGMI launch party tournament.

Battlegrounds Mobile India was recently launched in the country for the Android platform via the Google Play Store. The game first went on an Early Access program and it was made available for the masses soon after. Now that the game has launched, Krafton has already announced the first eSports tournament for the game and they are calling it the BGMI Launch Party.

The BGMI launch party is scheduled to kick off today, July 8. Some of the popular streamers and professional PUBG Mobile players will be participating in the tournament.

BGMI Launch Party: Teams Playing

There are a total of 18 teams playing in the BGMI Launch Party Tournament. The teams will b competing against each other for a total prize pool of Rs. 6 lakhs. The team that comes first will get a cash prize of Rs. 3.3 lakhs whereas the teams placed at 2nd and 3rd positions will receive Rs. 1.5 lakhs and Rs. 1 lakh, respectively.

Here are all the teams that will be playing:

Team MortaL

Team Jonathan

Team GHATAK

Team Sangwan

Team Dynamo

Team Shreeman Legend

Team GodNixon

Team Maxtern

Team Clash Universe

Team Ronak

Team Guru

Team BandookBaaz

Team ClassifiedYT

Team Kronten

Team Snax

Team K18

Team Alpha

BGMI Launch Party: How to watch the event live

BGMI Launch Party tournament is the first major event for the game and this is why Krafton will be live streaming the event via the official Battlegrounds Mobile India Facebook and YouTube channels. The event live stream begins on July 8 at 13:45 PM. You can click on the video embedded below to start watching the live stream.