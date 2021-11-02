Best Audio products you can buy this Diwali

Follow us on Realme Pocket speaker is available for just Rs 899.

Diwali is right around the corner and it is a time when we tend to purchase new things for ourselves as well as our family members. If you have been looking out for some audio products either for your own listening or for enjoying some beats with your friends, it is a good time to buy a new audio product. We have listed top audio products across various price categories. Here’s the list of devices you can choose from.

Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker 16W

Diwali is a time where we all gather and it is a time when you would really appreciate having a good Bluetooth speaker around. The Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker could be a good pick as it offers high-quality 16W speakers, dual EQ modes, 13 hours of music playback, IPX7 water resistance and more.

Price: Rs 2,499

Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker

If you are looking for a new Bluetooth speaker but one that can fit in your pocket, you should look no further than the Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker. The speaker sounds great out of the box. It gets pretty loud and has a reasonable amount of bass on offer. For the size and the price, the speaker really impresses a lot.

Price: Rs 899

OnePlus Buds Pro

Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Buds Pro offer ANC.

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus Buds Pro in India. The earbuds are available in two colours, Black and White. These don’t only look premium but also offer a comfortable in-ear design. The OnePlus Buds Pro are also quite light and they offer great sound. The earphones are also IP55 rated for dust and water resistance, and the case is also IPX4 rated for water resistance.

Price: Rs 9,990

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Image Source : SAMSUNG There are some good colour options available for the Galaxy Buds 2.

Alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3, the company also launched the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. Samsung has been offering some of the best and more premium TWS earphones for quite some time now. While the company opts for a different stem-less design, they have somehow managed to make the Galaxy Buds 2 really comfortable. The earphones come in different colour variants and they also look quite premium.

Price: Rs 11,990

Oppo Enco Buds

Image Source : INDIATV Oppo Enco Buds have recently arrived in India.

In case you do not want to send a lot on your first pair of truly wireless earphones, you can look for the Oppo Enco Buds. Oppo Enco Buds are simple looking TWS earphones that are actually built well. The earphones also offer a great sound experience.Oppo Enco Buds come with a 400mAh battery in the charging case, while the earbuds themselves get 40mAh batteries.

Price: Rs 1,999

Dizo GoPods D

Realme’s own brand Dizo also has some great options to choose from. The recently launched Dizo GoPods D are a great pair of truly wireless earphones and they are affordable. The earphones offer good sound quality, great battery life, good design and ENC feature.

Price: Rs 1,099

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones

While truly wireless earphones are now in trend, there are people who still prefer to get neckband style earphones for convenience and peace of mind. If you are one of the people, you can look at the Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones. The earphones come with dual-mic ENC, dual-pairing as well as IPX4 rating. The earphones offer 12 hours of music playback.

Price: Rs 1,099

Tarbull MusicMate 550

Tarbull has recently launched the Tarbull MusicMate neckband style earphones. These earphones come preloaded with 1001 songs powered by Sony Music. They claim to offer a playtime of up to 35 hours on a single charge. They can also connect to your phone over Bluetooth if at any point you get bored of the preloaded songs.

Price: Rs 1,599