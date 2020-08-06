ASUS ROG Phone 3 now available for purchase in India: Price, offers and more

Image Source : ASUS ROG Phone 3

ASUS recently launched the ROG Phone 3 smartphone, its third gaming smartphone in India. The device is now available to buy as part of Flipkart's Big Savings Days sale in the country. Read on to know more about it.

ROG Phone 3 Availability, Price, Offers

The ASUS ROG Phone 3 can now be purchased via online portal Flipkart. It is priced at Rs. 49,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and Rs. 57,999 for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage variant. While it is currently out of stock, it will soon get back on Flipkart.

As for the offers, the users can avail Rs 1,500 instant discount on Citi Bank credit and debit card and ICICI bank credit card. You can also purchase the ROG Phone 3 Lighting Armor case is priced at Rs 2,999 and the glass screen protector for Rs 699.

ROG Phone 3 Features, Specifications

The ROG Phone 3 is a successor to the ROG Phone 2 and comes with a few upgrades. It features a 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus with Adreno 650 GPU. It comes equipped with two RAM/Storage options: 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. On the camera front, there are three rear cameras (64MP, 13MP, 5MP) and a 24MP front camera.

It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 30W hyper charging and runs Android 10. Additionally, it supports dual front-facing speakers, HyperFusion technology, GameCool 3 tech, an improved Copper 3D vapour-chamber, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It comes in a single black colour.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage