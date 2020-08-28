Image Source : APPLE Apple tops uber, super premium phone segments in India in H1 2020,

Apple dominated the super-premium smartphone segment (Rs 50,000- Rs 1 lakh) in India with 56 per cent market share in H1 2020 as iPhone 11 contributed to be the bestseller, accounting for 39 per cent of the shipments, a new report said on Friday. Samsung came second with 34 per cent and OnePlus third with 4 per cent market share in the super-premium segment in the country.

This segment accounted for nearly 2 per cent of the total smartphone shipments in H1 2020, according to the 'CMR India Mobile Handset Review Report'. In the uber-premium segment (Rs 1 lakh and above), Apple garnered 67 per cent market share while Samsung was second with 30 per cent market share.

"Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max contributed around 40 per cent of the shipments in this segment," the report said. Apple also continued its impressive run in the premium smartphone market (Rs 25,000-Rs 50,000), growing by 14 per cent (YoY) with a 26 per cent market share.

The iPhone 11 again continued to get some good market response in the initial part of the year. On the other hand, the all-new iPhone SE (2020) is on track to repeat the exceptional performance of iPhone 11.

"The new iPhone SE captured 8 per cent market share of the total premium smartphones shipped during the second quarter this year," said Prabhu Ram, Head- Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.

With the iPhone SE 2020, Apple has added a new chapter to its rather impressive India growth story. Apple has started assembling its affordable second-generation iPhone SE (2020) in India that will reach authorised retail stores and online channels very soon.

The new iPhone SE is being assembled by Apple supplier Wistron at its Bengaluru facility. With this, the Cupertino-based tech giant is now assembling four high-selling iPhones in India: iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone 7 and new iPhone SE.

