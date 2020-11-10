Apple's 'One More Thing' event taking place tonight: Here's how to watch it live online, what to expect?

Image Source : APPLE Apple's November 10 event

When Apple launched the new iPhone 12 series last month, we all thought it's over for this year. That the Cupertino tech major is done for the year. However, it wasn't it and Apple announced its 'One More Thing' event scheduled for tonight, suggesting that it a few more things to announce before 2020 ends. The event is most likely to see the launch of the MacBooks based on Apple Silicon announced back in June.

Since the Apple event is a few hours away from now, here's how you can watch it live online and what all we can expect to hit the virtual stage. Read on to learn more about it.

Apple 'One More Thing Event': How to watch the live stream?

Apple will host yet another online event tonight wherein it will unveil the new Apple products for the year. The event will be live-streamed from Apple Park and is scheduled to take place at 11:30 pm IST (10 am PST). The online Apple event can be live-streamed via the company's YouTube Channel, which is perhaps the easiest way. Here's a link:

Alternatively, the event can be viewed via the Apple Events website and even via Apple TV.

Apple 'One More Thing Event': What to expect?

Apple Silicon-based MacBooks

First and the foremost announcement will be about the new ARM-based MacBooks with Apple Silicon. The new MacBooks mark Apple's transition from Intel to its in-house chips, which was announced back at WWDC 2020 held in June. Apple is expected to announce three new MacBooks: a 13-inch MacBook Air, a 13-inch MacBook Pro, and a 16-inch MacBook Pro. However, popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo hints at the arrival of only the 16-inch MacBook Pro today.

There are chances that we might see a smaller MacBook at the event or a 12-inch one. However, chances of the launch of an Apple Silicon-powered Mac desktop are quite low. Nonetheless, Apple is expected to introduce the ARM-based iMac Pro, Mac Pro, and even a totally new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBooks in the future as part of its Apple Silicon Mac roadmap.

While other details remain unknown, it is expected that the new MacBooks will be priced much lower than the existing Intel ones.

Apple Silicon, macOS 11 Big Slur

Along with the new MacBooks, it gets obvious to see the launch of the new Apple Silicon, which will be the A-series ARM-based processors. The processor, which is allegedly called the A14X, is expected to be a powerful version of the A14 Bionic chipset seen in the current iPhone 12 iteration and the new iPad Air. The new chip could get 12 cores and is likely to based on 5nm process tech. Apple's processors, in the past, have been capable enough to outperform other high-end processors and the same is expected from the new chip, which is likely to surpass the performance of the Intel Core i9 chip.

Apart from this, Apple is also expected to announce the release date of the latest macOS 11 Bug Slur at the event. Announced at WWDC 2020, the new macOS version an iOS-like design, integration of iOS apps with the help of Project Catalyst, and more features.

AirTags

Apple has been rumoured to launch the Tile-like tags to track lost products since last year. The physical device, purportedly called AirTag, is finally expected to see the light of the day at the 'One More Thing' Apple event. It is expected to come with Apple' UI chip and come with Bluetooth connectivity. With a circular shape, it can connect various products such as keys and will be integrated with the Find My app for ease of usage. It is likely to be priced less than $99.

Apple AirPods Studio

While chances are less, Apple could launch the much-rumoured Apple AirPods Studio over-the-ear headphones. The new audio accessory is likely to support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), come with interchangeable ear pads, and fall in the high-end category to compete with the likes of Sony and Bose.

We will keep you posted on what all Apple announces tonight. Hence, stay tuned.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage