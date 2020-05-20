iPhone SE 2020 now available to buy in India via Flipkart: Price, features and more

Image Source : FLIPKART iPhoneSE 2020 in Black

Last month, Apple introduced the iPhone SE 2020, the successor to the iPhone SE 2016. Post its global launch, the iPhone SE 2020 can now be purchased in India via online Flipkart. Read on to know more about the latest iPhone.

iPhone SE 2020 Availability, Price, Offers

The iPhone SE 2020 is now listed on the online portal Flipkart and can now be purchased. It is priced at Rs. 42,500 for 64B storage, Rs. 47,800 for 128GB storage, and Rs. 58,300 for 256GB storage.

The smartphone comes with a couple of offers to go for; people will get free 6 months of YouTube Premium subscription. Interested Buyers can get a 5% unlimited cashback on the use of Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. HDFC Bank cardholders can avail Rs. 1,500 instant discount on the use of a debit card (non-EMI) and Rs. 3,600 instant discount on the use of both credit and debit card (EMI). Additionally, the iPhone SE 2020 comes with no-cost EMI option.

iPhone SE 2020 Features, Specifications

To recall, the iPhone SE 2020 copies the design of the iPhone 8 and brings forth a compact design for us. It sports a 4.7-inch Retina HD TrueTone display with visible bezels and features the Touch ID, much like the iPhone 8. The main highlight of the smartphone is the latest A13 Bionic chipset that also powered the current iPhone 11 flagship series. It comes in in three storage options: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

On the camera front, there is a single 12MP rear camera with support for Portrait mode and Portrait Lighting and a 7MP front camera. It also comes with support for wireless charging, IP67 water and dust resistance, Haptic Touch, and comes in black, red, and white colour options.

