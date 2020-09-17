Image Source : APPLE Apple developers in a bind over sudden iOS 14 release.

The Apple developer community were busy scrambling to give finishing touches to their apps ahead of a major Apple OS release and the iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 were made available to the consumers on Wednesday, just a day after announcing new products.

The sudden iOS 14 launch, in absence of a new iPhone hardware, left several Apple developers perplexed as they claimed the tech giant did not give them enough time to iron out last-minute changes in the new OS, reports The Verge.

"I get how whiny this sounds, but I think this is the most negative I've felt after an Apple event," Dark Noise app developer Charlie Chapman tweeted. "I don't push myself that hard, but I did do a lot of work to prepare to hit the ‘day one' release for iOS 14."

Apple announced the new software at its developer conference WWDC in June and released the first developer beta on the same day. "Most developers will have spent the months since adding new iOS 14 features and making sure their apps are compatible with the new software," the report added.

iOS betas change frequently on the way to the main release and at times, there are new features that are realigned in response to bugs. One such example was posted on Twitter by developer Peter Steinberger, who noted that Apple has removed support for a new API with iOS 14's GM release, after it appeared in the beta releases.

"So if your app had been using [the new API] or you were releasing a framework using that, all of a sudden… you can't. That's it, it's gone, you've got to replace it," iOS developer Rhys Morgan was quoted as saying.

The Apple users' community, however, welcomes the new OS update. Apple on Wednesday brought iOS 14 as a free software update to iPhone 6s and later, delivering a major push to the Home Screen with beautifully redesigned widgets and the App Library, new ways to use apps with App Clips, and powerful updates to Messages.

New widgets present timely information at a glance and can be added in different sizes on any Home Screen page. At the end of the Home Screen pages is the App Library that makes it easier for users to get to all of their apps with a simple, easy-to-navigate view.

With Picture-in-Picture support, iPhone users can now watch a video or take a FaceTime call while using another app. Users can pin now conversations to the top of their messages list, easily keep up with lively group threads through mentions and inline replies, and further

Developers can now offer users the option to upgrade their existing accounts to Sign in with Apple.

