Apple expected to announce online launch event for iPhone 12 lineup and more products this week

Apple has been in the news for the launch of the highly-rumoured iPhone 12 series. However, it still remains a mystery as to when exactly the new iPhones will be launched, considering the number of rumours we have been hearing. However, it is now suggested that Apple could finally announce the launch date of the iPhone 12 series this week. Read on to know more.

iPhone 12 launch

It is suggested that the iPhone 12 launch will be revealed as soon as this week, as per a tweet by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The tweet contradicts the recent tweet by known tipster Jon Prosser, which hints at the launch of two Apple products via a press release. While Prosser's tweet doesn't specify the Apple products that could launch, it hints at a soft launch on Tuesday, that is, tomorrow.

Since Apple usually sends out invite for its yearly September event at least two weeks prior to the launch event, we can assume that this week is most likely to see the announcement of the virtual launch event instead of the launch via a press release.

I wouldn’t get too excited about rumors of new Apple products appearing this week. More likely I think: an announcement of the upcoming (of course virtual) September iPhone/Apple Watch event. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 6, 2020

Apple press release is currently scheduled for Tuesday (September 8) at 9:00am EST — though, I should note that it’s not locked in until the press has been briefed, day of.



I’ll tweet early that morning to update you if it changes. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 6, 2020

One thing worth noting is that as the launch event will be online, a two week's time gap might not take place at all. This means that if Apple releases a launch date on September 8, the launch could possibly take place in a couple of days. For those who don't know, Apple is expected to launch the new iPhones and more products in two parts and make them available in October.

As for what we are likely to see at the launch event, the primary highlight will be the iPhone 12 iteration that could involve four iPhones: a 5.4-inch one, two 6.1-inch models, and a 6.7-inch one. The Cupertino company is also expected to detail iOS 14 that was announced at WWDC 2020 in June and launch more hardware products such as the Apple Watch Series 6, an iPad, the much-rumoured AirTags, a new HomePod, AirPods 3, and even a pair of over-the-ear headphones.

As concrete details aren't available at the time of writing, we need to wait for some to surface. Hence, stay tuned for more information.

