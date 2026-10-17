BJP veteran LK Advani diagnosed with chest infection, condition stable: Hospital

New Delhi:

Veteran BJP leader and former party president LK Advani is currently in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi after being admitted with a chest infection on Friday evening. The hospital said on Saturday, October 17, that his condition is stable and he remains under close medical observation.

According to a press statement issued by the hospital, Advani is under the care of Dr Vinit Suri, Senior Consultant, Neurology. No further details about his treatment or the expected duration of his hospital stay have been shared so far. Advani was brought to the hospital at around 7.30 pm on Friday and was undergoing treatment in the pulmonary department, according to earlier reports. The latest update from the hospital confirms that his condition is stable.

JP Nadda meets LK Advani at hospital

Union Health Minister JP Nadda met Advani at Apollo Hospitals and enquired about his health, news agency ANI reported. Further details about the veteran leader's treatment are awaited. Advani was admitted to the same hospital in May this year due to age-related ailments and was discharged after a few days of treatment.

PM Modi met Advani at his residence on October 7

The latest hospitalisation comes more than a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Advani at his New Delhi residence on October 7 and sought his blessings. The visit marked a milestone for Modi, who completed 25 continuous years as the head of a government on October 7, having first become the Chief Minister of Gujarat on the same date in 2001.

LK​ Advani's political career

Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi, now in Pakistan, Advani joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a swayamsevak in 1942. He went on to become one of the most prominent leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He served as the BJP's national president for three terms: from 1986 to 1990, 1993 to 1998, and 2004 to 2005. He also served as Union Home Minister from 1999 to 2004 in the government led by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Advani held the post of Deputy Prime Minister from 2002 to 2004.

In recognition of his contribution to public life, Advani was conferred the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, by President Droupadi Murmu in March 2024.

(With inputs from ANI)

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PM Modi meets BJP stalwart LK Advani, seeks his blessings on completing 25 years as head of govt