Amazon Echo Flex plug-and-play smart speaker launched in India

Amazon Echo Flex attaches directly to a wall outlet.

Amazon India has just announced the launch of the all-new Amazon Echo Flex smart speaker. This new smart speaker is quite different from the current Echo line up as it is a plug-in smart speaker. Since it just attaches to the wall directly, it can also help in saving space as well as saving the user from the mess of wires. Additionally, the speaker also comes with a USB Type-A port with 7.5W output, which can be used to charge a smartphone.

Since the Amazon Echo Flex directly attaches to a wall outlet, it is best suited for environments where one does not want any wire hassles like the hallway or the bathrooms. Just like every other Echo device, the Echo Flex runs on Amazon’s Alexa built-in assistant and it can be used to control smart lights and other smart products at your home.

Commenting on the launch, Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices, said, “We are happy to introduce Echo Flex for users in India to access Alexa even more conveniently now from any room in the house. Our customers are looking for more options on where they can place Echo devices across their homes. We heard them. With its compact form, Echo Flex can be plugged in directly into an electrical socket to provide all functionalities of an Echo device.”

In order to keep things safe and private, the company has also added a couple of privacy features. To begin with, the Echo Flex also comes with a microphone disable button that electronically disables the microphone. Apart from that, users can always check what voices has the Echo device recorded by heading over to the Alexa Privacy Settings in the Alexa app.

Amazon Echo Flex is priced at Rs. 2,999 and it is available for pre-order via Amazon's website. As an introductory offer, the company is also giving away a free Wipro 9W Smart LED Bulb with the purchase of the Echo Flex.