Image Source : AMAZFIT Amazfit Bip U Pro set to arrive in India soon; features revealed ahead of launch.

Amazfit is gearing up to launch the Amazfit Bip U Pro which will serve as the smarter version of the already available Bip U, launched in the year 2020. The smartwatch will be available on Amazon and the brand’s online store in.amazfit.com. Amazfit Bip U Pro is the latest addition to the Amazfit budget smartwatches and to the Bip Series.

The wearable will come with features like Built-in GPS, Built-in Amazon Alexa and other advanced functionalities contributing to a healthy and fit lifestyle. With built-in Amazon Alexa the users will be able to their Amazfit Bip U Pro, enabling them to have a voice interaction, play music, set the alarm, provide weather forecast, traffic updates, sports updates, and other real-time information.

The smartwatch also has a high-precision built-in GPS, which will help users in keeping a track of the distance covered, speed, heart rate changes, calories burned, and other information. It further gets a 1.43-inch HD TFT-LCD colour display with 320x302 pixel resolution. It also gets a 2.5D Corning Gorilla 3 reinforced glass and anti-fingerprint coating.

Weighing in at around 31 grams, the Amazfit Bip U Pro promises a battery life of up to 9 days.

The Amazfit Bip U Pro is available in three vibrant colours - black, pink and green. The company is yet to announced the pricing and availability of the smartwatch.