Need life insurance? Recharge your prepaid Airtel number with these packs to get it for free

Airtel offers life insurance on some of its prepaid plans.

Airtel recently announced that it will be offering life insurance with some of its prepaid plans. At first glance, the offer might not seem attractive enough. But the company is giving away a life insurance cover of up to Rs. 4 Lakh for the user from Bharti Axa General Insurance or HDFC Life. When looking at the competition, one will realise nothing of sorts is offered by Vodafone or Reliance Jio.

Currently, Bharti Airtel is offering life insurance cover only on two of its prepaid plans. These plans are priced at Rs 179 and Rs 279. Both the prepaid plans come with 28 days of validity. While Rs. 179 plan offers 2GB of 4G data for the whole month, the Rs. 279 plan brings 1.5GB data per day. The two prepaid plans offer truly unlimited calls and 300 SMS messages throughout the validity period.

Apart from the regular benefits, the two plans also offer free hello tunes, Wynk Music and Airtel Xtreme app subscription. The Rs. 279 prepaid recharge plan also brings Rs. 150 cashback on purchase of FASTag and free online courses via Shaw Academy.

Coming to the life insurance part, the Rs. 179 prepaid plan brings Rs. 2 lakh coverage from Bharti Axa General Insurance. The more expensive plan of the two offers coverage of Rs 4 lakhs from HDFC Life.

The two prepaid plans are available on most circles. However, you can still check the availability of the plan for your Airtel number using the Airtel Thanks app or by heading over to airtel.in. The plans can be recharged via Airtel's official channels, Google Pay, Paytm or any other recharge service.