Image Source : AIRTEL Airtel earns CERT-In empanelment for cyber security services.

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced it has received empanelment by Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) – national incident response centre for cyber incidents across the country.

With this empanelment, Airtel will be able to offer its cyber security solutions to the union and state governments as well as public sector entities, in addition to corporate customers, the company said in a statement.

"The CERT empanelment is a major milestone in our journey to becoming the preferred partner for enterprises when it comes to security, which is a top priority in today's digitally connected world," said Ajay Chitkara, Director & CEO – Airtel Business.

Airtel is providing end-to-end managed security services to enterprise customers under Airtel Secure.

The telecom operator has set up a security intelligence centre with access to advanced technology and artificial intelligence/machine learning tools to track and mitigate potential online threats.

Airtel Secure has created a comprehensive solutions portfolio through strategic partnerships with global leaders such as Cisco, Radware, VMWare, and Forcepoint. Airtel added 4.05 million wireless subscribers in December to take its base to 338.70 million.