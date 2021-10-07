5 audio products you can buy during this festive season

Follow us on Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro is a great budget option.

Gifting is always special as they depict your bond with the other person. One should always gift something special to the close ones, especially during festival times. No matter what age group you are, gifting gadgets is something that is trending in all age groups.

To clear your confusion, we have compiled 5 audio products to gift this festive season.

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi recently launched the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro in India. The truly wireless earphones bring a great design and a comfort to the table. The earphones are not only affordable but also offer great value for money. The earbuds are available in three colour variants and they also come with Qualcomm aptX adaptive technology.

Price: Rs. 2,999

UBON SP-8065 Wireless Speaker

Ubon's Grenade is a tiny speaker that can be easily fitted into a pocket, backpack, suitcase, handbag, or travel bag but it is only small until you turn it on. You can connect 2 SP-8065 with inbuilt TWS technology and enjoy the power of 2 grenades at a time. It is a comprehensive portable Bluetooth speaker with HD sound quality. It is powered by a 600 mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery that offers continuous playtime. SP-8065 comes in 4 attractive colours, i.e., black, white, red and light green. It has a high-quality rubberised finish. There is also an attached mounting rubber loop. You can connect it to your smartphones and tablets over Bluetooth.

Price: Rs. 1,699

JBL Go Bluetooth Speaker

The JBL Go speakers are said to have five hours of playtime on a single full charge. The speaker claims to have a frequency response 180Hz – 20kHz. You can wirelessly stream audio from the laptop or your mobile phone. The JBL GO speaker is compact and lightweight but is known to deliver premium sound quality. The JBL Go Bluetooth speaker should provide you a seamless experience with wireless connectivity.

Price: Rs. 2,699

VingaJoy CL-6255

VingaJoy has new CL-6255 STUDIO SERIES wireless neckband to gift your closed ones this festive season. If you're making plans to shop for a wireless neckband then absolutely purchase it from VingaJoy. This wireless neckband has many characteristics that make it stick out from others. You get the risk to enjoy actual definition of music, 20 hours playtime, 200 HR standby, magnetic earbuds, HD calls, bass sound, sporty designs, ergonomic design, light-weight and sturdy battery life.

Price: Rs. 2,699

Realme Dizo Buds Z

Realme Dizo Buds Z true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones from the Realme partner brand Dizo feature 10mm dynamic drivers with Bass Boost+ algorithm. They are also IPX4 rated for water resistance. The TWS earphones feature 88ms super-low latency Game Mode. It is powered by 43mAh battery in each earbud and the charging case gets a 380mAh battery that gives a total playback time of up to 16 hours. The earbuds can last for up to 4.5 hours on a single charge. Through the USB-Type C port, 10 minutes of charging gives up to 1.5 hours of playback time.

Price: Rs. 1,999