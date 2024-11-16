Samsung Galaxy S25 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and 12GB RAM

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung

Samsung's Galaxy S25 series, which is said to launch on January 23, 2025, has been gaining a lot of eyes. Many speculations are being made about the upcoming smartphone, as per the latest information, it is stated that all the models of the series will feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is one of the high-performing processors, and will be much more advanced when compared to the predecessors.

Geekbench appearance

The upcoming series of the Galaxy S25 (model number SM-S931N) has already made an appearance on Geekbench and has highlighted a 4.47GHz clock speed and overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy. The handset scored 2,481 in single-core and 8,658 in multi-core tests, and it is stated further that the devices will run on the Android 15 operating system and will have 12GB of RAM.

Snapdragon vs Exynos debate

Earlier rumours indicated Exynos chipsets might power some S25 models. However, leaks now hint at Snapdragon exclusivity, continuing the trend seen in the Galaxy S23 series.

Comparison with Galaxy S24

The Galaxy S24 lineup used Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in select markets and Exynos 2400 elsewhere. Samsung’s strategy for consistent performance could favor Snapdragon across the S25 range globally.

The S25 promises exciting advancements for Samsung's flagship series, blending power and innovation.

