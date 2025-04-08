Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge price leaked: See how it compares to iPhone 16 in India Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to launch on May 13. Prior to the launch, the price of this thinnest Samsung phone has been leaked. It could potentially be more expensive than the iPhone 16.

The anticipation for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has extended, with its launch originally set for this month now pushed to May. According to leaked information, this flagship smartphone from Samsung is expected to debut on May 13. Additionally, the pricing details have also surfaced online, indicating that the Galaxy S25 Edge will feature similar specifications to the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge expected price

The European e-commerce platform Zenetti Shop has revealed the anticipated pricing for the Galaxy S25 Edge, which may start at EUR 1,361 (approximately Rs 1,27,900). It is expected to be available in two storage options: 256GB and 512GB. The higher storage variant could retail for EUR 1,484 (around Rs 1,39,800) and is projected to carry a price tag higher than the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro.

As reported by 91Mobiles, the 256GB model of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is likely to have a price of EUR 1,380 (about Rs 1,28,200), while the top-tier version may cost EUR 1,490 (roughly Rs 1,40,000). The price is expected to fall between that of the Galaxy S25+ and the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and it's worth noting that the price in India may be somewhat lower than in Europe.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specifications (expected)

This smartphone is anticipated to sport a 6.6-inch OLED display and feature a 200MP main camera alongside a 12MP secondary camera. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, consistent with the other models in the series, and will support 12GB of RAM with internal storage options reaching up to 512GB.

Remarkably, the Galaxy S25 Edge will be Samsung's slimmest phone, measuring in at just 5.8mm thick. It will house a robust 3,900mAh battery and offer 25W fast wired and wireless charging. The device will run on OneUI 7, based on Android 15, promising an enhanced user experience.

