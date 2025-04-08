TRAI rules: Check Airtel, Jio, Vi network quality in your area, here's how Reliance Jio, Airtel, and VI are the three major telecom companies in the country. They have made the network coverage map available on their websites and apps.

Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi are the three leading telecom companies in the country, each offering a variety of cost-effective recharge plans to their millions of customers. However, the network strength varies among these providers, leading to different levels of connectivity. If you’ve been struggling with poor network performance, there’s some good news: you will soon be able to easily check the network coverage in your area or city. A significant directive from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has provided much-needed relief to users of Jio, Airtel, and Vi.

If you’re considering switching service providers, it’s now crucial to first assess the quality of the network from the provider you’re thinking of choosing in your area. Thanks to TRAI, this process has become much simpler.

What TRAI’s instructions mean for you

Recently, TRAI directed telecom companies to display their network coverage information. This directive, effective from October 1, 2024, under the revised Quality of Service (QoS) rules, allows Jio, Airtel, and Vi to offer this valuable service. The main objective behind TRAI’s initiative is to empower millions of users to pick the best network available in their locality.

Where to find Network Coverage maps

Airtel users can access information about network coverage in the 'Check Coverage' section of the Airtel app (airtel.in/wirelesscoverage/).

Jio users, numbering around 46 crore, can find their coverage details in the 'Coverage Map' section of their app (jio.com/selfcare/coverage-map/).

Meanwhile, Vi (Vodafone Idea) users can locate coverage information in the 'Network Coverage' section (myvi.in/vicoverage).

For those using BSNL SIM cards, it's important to note that this coverage facility is currently not available.

Meanwhile, the government is looking into a plan to swap out old SIM cards used in mobile phones throughout India. This move comes after a report from the country’s top cybersecurity agency, which found that some parts of these SIM cards were made in China.

